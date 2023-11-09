KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre has announced a performance series for young audiences as a part of one of its community engagement programs.

The Performance Series for Young provides an opportunity for families and students to experience theater. Each show will play two public performances indoors at Starlight.

Alex Jones the VP of community engagement at Starlight said they are making an effort to show performances for all age groups and backgrounds.

“Something we heard often during the development of new programs was that community

members are eager for young people in their lives to have the same type of meaningful Starlight experience that they have had,” Jones said.

The series will begin with a production of The Boy Who Cried Wolf. The show will play two performances on March 2nd. The Boy Who Cried Wolf was developed for ages 4 to 8.

The second production is Grimmz Fairy Tales. This show will also play twice. The performances will be on April 13. GRIMMZ Fairy Tales was developed for people ages 7 to 12.

All tickets in all seating sections are on sale now for $15 each, and all performances will be held inside the climate-controlled Cohen Community Stage House.

For more information on performances and to buy tickets click here.

The new series is part of Starlight’s $40 million capital campaign, Uniquely KC to enhance the Starlight tradition and extend it to new, diverse participants of all ages. Performance Series for Young Audiences is the first phase of the new campaign.