Summit Waves seeing record crowds with other Kansas City area swimming pools closed

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Some Kansas City metro pools are still closed due to staffing shortages or other issues. As a result, at least two pools in eastern Jackson County have been packed, drawing people who usually go elsewhere.

“For us to be able to open up and for us to be able to serve our community as well as those from surrounding communities is fantastic,” said Joe Snook with Lee’s Summit Parks and Rec.

Snook said Summit Waves, the popular water park in Lee’s Summit, is drawing some of its biggest crowds ever.

Other city pools are closed or have limited hours or capacity like those in Belton, Blue Springs and Harrisonville. So Summit Waves is seeing as many as 1,200 people on weekdays and close to 2,000 on weekends.

“There’s a number of reasons why facilities may not be opening for regular hours for the entire summer,” Snook said. “I think that’s driving some of the participation we’re seeing here.”

No matter the reason, with the Kansas City area in a heat wave, many are just grateful for a place to cool off.

In Independence, the popular water park is also facing massive crowds, but the city has had to take a different approach.

Adventure Oasis Water Park has operated at capacity for 11 of the 13 days it’s been open, according to the city. The record-breaking attendance also caused lines with wait times of 90 minutes to get inside.

Now Independence is making some changes to address the overcrowding and resulting discipline and security issues.

Passes to Adventure Oasis will only be sold to people who live in Independence. People purchasing single-day tickets will be required to show proof of residency with a driver’s license or school ID from Independence, Blue Springs, Fort Osage or Raytown.

People who live outside city limits, but have already purchased season passes will also be admitted. Punch Pass holders will be allowed to use the remainder of their pass.

Adventure Oasis will close Friday, June 18 to implement the changes. It will reopen on Saturday.