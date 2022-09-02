KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and Hero Fund USA are teaming up to give back to our local first responders on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Join us for an all-day fundraiser, with all proceeds going to Hero Fund USA, a charity dedicated to helping first responders and their families.

Watch throughout the day for special features about local heroes. Support them with your donation via phone, text, or online. All funds stay local!

Funds go to much-needed safety equipment and resources for Kansas City Metro Area First Responders and to support their families during times of line-of-duty fatality and critical injury.

How to Donate:

Call 816-508-1207

Text HEROFUND to 44321

Venmo @HEROFUNDUSA

Click Donate or Support at www.herofundusa.org