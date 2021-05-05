The big celebrity hitting the stage for Kids Night Out 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The 25th Annual Kids Night Out is back in 2021, and the big headliner is about to be revealed! Who will it be? Stay tuned to FOX4 Friday morning during the 8am newscast to be the first to find out. FOX4 has been sworn to secrecy, but in past years Diana Ross, Allison Kraus, and Little Big Town have taken the stage.

FOX4’s Abby Eden will once again emcee the fundraiser at the Overland Park Convention Center on August 13, 2021 at 5pm. The night features a cocktail party, silent auction, dinner, live auction, and, of course, a special performance by the celebrity guest. Purchase your tickets now before they sell out.

Through your support, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City provides 1,000 kids and teens every day with a safe place to develop essential skills, make lasting connections and have fun. As a result, they are more likely to graduate from high school, volunteer, and make healthy choices. Join them online at helpKCkids.org or on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @helpkckids.