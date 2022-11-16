KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the season of giving, and people in Kansas City won’t be able to miss the giant giving machines at Crown Center.

Returning for a second year, the machine allow people to swipe a card and make a donation to one of eight charities.

The red machine is located below Crown Center’s Ice Terrace. Volunteers unwrapped the machine Wednesday afternoon, and they will remain open through the end of the year.

“This is really a community opportunity. The people here are just organizing the event but we really want the community to be able to participate in such a wonderful way to give back,” Rebecca Morgan, Giving Machine Volunteer, said.

Visitors can donate to five international organizations, or decide to keep their donation here in Kansas City by donating to Veterans Community Project, Children’s Mercy Hospital, or the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund.

Kansas City is one of 28 cities around the world hosting a machine

Last year Kansas City’s giving machine raised more than $300,000 for metro and global nonprofits.

