KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This holiday season, the Salvation Army’s theme for giving is “Love Beyond Christmas.” The Salvation Army wants to put love above all else and show families in need that love exists beyond the most difficult situations.

Challenges families face don’t end when the holidays are finished. This season of giving is important to the Salvation Army, as 70% of the total fundraising happens this time of the year. The continuous care throughout the year allows each donation to have a greater impact in the community.

FOX4 together with the Salvation Army produced a special presentation you can watch on TV at 11 p.m. on Friday, December 8, Christmas Eve at 7 p.m., and on demand on this page at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 8.

Donations are being accepted online and through the Red Kettle Campaign throughout the community. A new giving option this year is called “Tap to Give.”

You can use your smartphone, watch or credit card that has the tap feature to make a donation at the red kettles. The participant selects the amount to give, tap the amount on the red kettle, and the donation is complete.

If you are interested in being a Bell Ringer alongside a red kettle this holiday season, click here to sign up for a two-hour shift.

To learn more about the Salvation Army programs and how you can help, visit this link.