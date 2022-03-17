KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was green everywhere as thousands lined Broadway in Kansas City to catch one of the nation’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades.

“We came around 10, just to get a good spot,” Danielle Mattson said.

Mattson said she visits Kansas City often and has always heard about how big the parade is but had never been.

“I’m excited. I’ve never been to this parade,” she said. “I’m actually 3 hours away, so I came here purposefully for this parade today.”

For others, this parade is a long-standing tradition.

“I come every year,” Lee Shuck said. “I’ve got Irish in me.”

“We are all decked out, and we’re excited about the parade,” Mary Williams said.

Spectators said this year’s parade didn’t disappoint. Some also said the luck of the Irish was on their side because of the beautiful weather.

“It’s great that the weather has cooperated, and we are so excited just to be outside,” Nina Huett said.

The parade route made their way from Linwood and worked its way down Broadway to 43rd Street.

And just beyond the parade route, some bagpipers kept the St. Paddy’s Day spirit alive for those in Westport to enjoy.

As many people enjoyed the sights and sounds of St. Patrick’s Day, many had one thought in mind: They’re glad to be back and able to celebrate this fun, long-standing tradition.

“It’s wonderful after the pandemic has been around,” Shuck said.

“COVID kept knocking it out, so here we are today,” Mattson said.

“Having been cooped up for so long and people being inside and being able to be in crowds and be around people is just awesome,” Huett said.

