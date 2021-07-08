‘Tivoli Under the Stars’ movie tickets on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy a classic movie like you’ve never experienced it this summer. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is hosting movie night, and tickets for the next session of “Tivoli under the Stars” are now on sale.
Seating for the outdoor movies are organized by pods. Reservations for each pod range from $42 to $58 and can accommodate up to four guests. Movies begin 10-15 minutes after sunset. Prices include garage parking for two cars.
The schedule is as follows:
- July 30
- The Princess Bride
- August 6
- Rafiki
- August 13
- Strangers on a Train
- August 20
- Get Out
- August 27
- Raiders of the Lost Ark
- September 3
- The Secret of Kells
- September 10
- The Birdcage
- September 17
- Godzilla
- September 24
- 42
- October 1
- The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love
- October 8
- Sordid Lives
- October 29
- Psycho