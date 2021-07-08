‘Tivoli Under the Stars’ movie tickets on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy a classic movie like you’ve never experienced it this summer. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is hosting movie night, and tickets for the next session of “Tivoli under the Stars” are now on sale.

Seating for the outdoor movies are organized by pods. Reservations for each pod range from $42 to $58 and can accommodate up to four guests. Movies begin 10-15 minutes after sunset. Prices include garage parking for two cars.

The schedule is as follows:

July 30 The Princess Bride

August 6 Rafiki

August 13 Strangers on a Train

August 20 Get Out

August 27 Raiders of the Lost Ark

September 3 The Secret of Kells

September 10 The Birdcage

September 17 Godzilla

September 24 42

October 1 The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love

October 8 Sordid Lives

October 29 Psycho

