KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tough economy is trickling down for some Kansas City-area nonprofits.

The Salvation Army said its Red Kettle campaign is facing lagging donations this year, down 30% compared to this time last year.

Last month, Kansas City’s Toys for Tots also said donations haven’t been keeping up with the demand, and the organization was short about 20,000 toys.

Experts believe inflation could be to blame.

Many nonprofits are feeling the strain because giving isn’t growing as fast as price increases, Laura MacDonald, chair of the Giving USA Foundation, previously told the Associated Press.

“Everyday households are not participating in charitable giving to the extent that they did a decade or two ago,” MacDonald said. “And that’s concerning. That’s troubling.”

But the rising cost of everyday necessities is making it tough for families already struggling, making donations to local charities even more critical.

“For those families, especially during the holidays, they’re getting hope when they’re struggling. Sometimes it’s hard to feel that when they might not have income to provide, perhaps Christmas toys for the kids or a meal,” Capt. Xavier Montenegro with the Salvation Army said.

“When we’re able to do that on the service side, it does give them that joy and hope that they can make it and see themselves through.”

For the Salvation Army, there are over 200 red kettles spread out across the Kansas City area through Christmas Eve.

You can donate cash or make a donation using your mobile wallet or tap-to-pay credit card. You can also donate online here. All local donations stay in the Kansas City area.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.