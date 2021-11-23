Turkey Tuesday needs donations, hopes to feed 1K families this Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday before Thanksgiving has been known as Turkey Tuesday in Kansas City for the past 14 years, thanks to the Know Joey? Foundation.

Joey Thomas, a barber in Kansas City, started the foundation as a way to help the community he calls home. Since founding the organization, it’s helped feed more than 20,000 families for Thanksgiving.

This year 180V Barber|Salon at 18th and Vine and Clippin’ 2 Please in Kansas City, Kansas are competing to see which can bring in the most turkeys and donations for the cause.

This year the foundation hopes to collect 1,000 turkeys by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The group also needs non-perishable food, toiletries, and monetary donations to help families in need.

The donations will be distributed to families beginning at noon on Nov. 24. Families in need are asked to register ahead of the giveaway. Additional information and how to register can be found on the The Know Joey? Foundation site.