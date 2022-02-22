GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — It’s now legal to drive a UTV on city streets in Grain Valley, as long as you follow certain rules.

City leaders recently amended the municipal code to allow UTVs and other so-called neighborhood vehicles to access city streets and highways as long as the posted speed limit is 35 miles an hour or less.

Each vehicle must also be properly registered and permitted with the City of Grain Valley. A visual inspection by a member of the city’s police department is also required to register the UTV.

Certain ATVs, golf carts, low-speed vehicles and side-by-sides are also allowed. More information about the requirements needed for each type of vehicle can be found on the city’s website.

The Grain Valley Police Department also has a list of requirements needed for an inspection.

If you decide to drive one of these vehicles in Grain Valley, make sure you stay inside the city limit. UTVs and other similar vehicles are illegal on roads in Jackson County and on most Missouri Highways.

