KANSAS CITY, Mo. — These days around the Kansas City metro, consider yourself lucky if you find gas prices under four dollars a gallon.

The cost might make you feel like you should start restricting your driving but one organization is telling FOX4 that volunteer drivers are needed now more than ever.

Forget about gas prices for a moment and try to imagine the impact a car ride would have for a cancer patient headed to chemo, especially if that patient would not have a ride otherwise.

Ashton Wells, associate director of development at the American Cancer Society-Kansas City, said the volunteer driver program tries to solve this issue.

Called “Road to Recovery,” it pairs drivers with cancer patients who need rides to treatment.

“Since we’re just relaunching this program we only have a few volunteers. At one point in time we had over fifty volunteers in the Kansas City metro,” Wells said.

“You know, if you are getting radiation, that’s a daily treatment, right? So that’s not a ‘Oh, can you take me this week to my doctor’s appointment?’ It’s, you go every single day,” Wells said.

The relaunch, following a pause during COVID, comes at a time when gas prices are high. Still, the amount of positive impact that each individual volunteers will have is a hopeful motivator to get their motors going.

“It just depends on where the volunteer lives and where the patient lives and where they’re getting treatment. I mean, if you think about Kansas City, it could be as little as a mile up to 20 miles, but they can set a radius,” Wells said.

“I know it feels like you’re giving a lot but you’re also just — being diagnosed with cancer is such an overwhelming thing. And then to be on top of that stressed about your treatment options, it’s just such a great generous gift that we’re able to offer cancer patients,” Wells said.

“It can be the difference between them staying on their regimen they need to get better or not, right?”

The American Cancer Society screens and trains all potential volunteers. Those volunteers can give as many or as few rides as they’d like.

To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org/roadtorecovery.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.