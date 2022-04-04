KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve been unhappy with trash around the city, there is now something you can do to change it.

Cory Lamaster has spent weeks working with Kansas City and the Missouri Department of Transportation to organize a citywide cleanup.

The event will take place Saturday, April 9.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. in the Target parking lot near Northwest Pryor and Northwest Chipman roads in Lee’s Summit. The cleanup effort will start at Pryor Road exit on 470 highway.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers for the event.

