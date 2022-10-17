KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time to roll up your sleeves and grab the trash bags and clippers.

Kansas City is asking community organizations and individuals to volunteer to be a part of the 2022 Great Kansas City Clean Up event.

This year the community event is scheduled for Oct. 29. Volunteers will work with others to pick up litter and trash across the city. The city will provide trash bags, gloves and t-shirts to anyone who decides to help.

The event will also involve the city’s KC Parks, Public Works, KC Water and Neighborhood Services departments.

There are two ways to get involved in the clean up. Volunteers can join a group or organize their own. Organizers ask anyone who plans to host a group to register by Oct. 21.

Volunteers who want to help beautify a park or other location can register and select a convenient location online through Kansas City’s website.

