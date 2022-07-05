KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The site now known as the Quindaro ruins needs dozens of volunteers.

The area in Kansas City, Kansas once served as a stop on the Underground Railroad, helping slaves reach freedom.

Now the Quindaro Townsite Project is asking for help stabilizing what’s left of the historic site.

The KU Center for Service Learning, JCCC’s Kansas Studies Institute, and others are already on board with the project, but need even more volunteers.

They need people ages 12 and up who are willing to clear debris and vegetation growing around building foundations.

The cleanup is scheduled for July 15 and 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Allen Chapel AME Church shortly before 7 a.m. each day for additional instructions. The church is located at 3421 North 29th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Volunteers are also asked to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and sturdy shoes and bring their own bug spray, gloves and water. Workers are encouraged to bring sharpened hand saws, tree trimmers, pruners, and loppers if they have them, but the tools are not required to volunteer.

