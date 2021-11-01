Volunteers needed to make annual holiday tradition happen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Decorate a house to help build more homes for people in the metro.

George Owens Nature Park needs families, organizations, and businesses to buy and decorate gingerbread house cutouts. The finished homes will be displayed inside the nature park beginning in December.

The project supports Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity.

“We always look forward to seeing and sharing the imaginative ideas brought to life by our community. Of course, we’re also thrilled to help support our local Habitat for Humanity in the process,” Jeff Umbreit, City of Independence Recreation Program Supervisor, said.

The gingerbread house cutouts will go on display beginning Dec. 8 at the park’s 18th Annual Winter Solstice Torch Hike event. They’ll remain on display for park visitors through Jan. 30, 2022.

You can buy the cutouts for $20 at the Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Independence and Blue Springs.

