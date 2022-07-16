KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have a favorite farmers market in the Kansas City metro, it’s time to let others know.

The America’s Farmers Market Celebration showcases popular markets around the country that are helping make a difference for farmers, small businesses, and communities.

Shoppers can vote for their favorite farmers market online. The top five markets will get cash prizes. The market that gets the most votes wins $10,000.

The money must be used toward marketing, communications and other options that will help even more people in the community realize what the farmers market has to offer.

There are more than 7,000 farmers markets in the running, so if you have a favorite one in the Kansas City metro, it’s time to click here to vote!

Larger markets like Kansas City’s City Market, the Overland Park Farmers Market, and Parkville Farmers Market are listed. So are smaller markets like Brookside’s Farmers Market.

The contest is presented by American Farmland Trust. The group works to raise awareness about conservation practices and that the techniques as necessary for America to continue to grow the amount of food it produces.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.