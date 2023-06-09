KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Walk of Unity will sweep through part of Kansas City this weekend.

Unite KC is hosting the event for a third year in hopes of bringing the community together. Organizers said the event gets larger and gains more support each time they walk.

It provides people from different backgrounds, cultures, politics, and faiths a place to gather and work on breaking barriers while getting to know one another.

“I just saw the spirit of love and unity here, I made a difference, all the difference in the world,” Ray Jarrett, Unite KC Exec. Director, said.

Organizers say many friendships have been formed over the past three years between people who would otherwise never meet.

“I’ve seen people from our city come together in a way that is simply amazing. It is an emotional thing to see people who would not normally meet, come together, and form partnerships, moving forward that brings racial healing to our city,” Chlo Rizzo, Walk For Unity Organizer, said.

The free walk begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Participants are asked to gather at Truman and Troost. The walk ends outside the Urban Youth Academy at 18th and Vine.

Registration is open at unitekc.org.