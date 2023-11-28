KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Giving Tuesday, meaning today is the globally recognized day of philanthropy.

Instead of asking for donations this year, “Literacy KC” is working to give back to other non-profits.

Leaders say they can’t continue their mission without other community partners and those who support them. This year they want to give other non-profits the same kind of support.

The Kansas City non-profit started its Giving Tuesday initiative Monday night with a donor appreciation event at the Restless Spirits distillery.

They partnered with Band of Angels, a non-profit that provides musical instruments and music camp scholarships to metro children in need.

Literacy KC’s CEO, Gillian Helm, said the holidays are the perfect time to think about others who may need help.

“Without the support of our community, we won’t be able to do what we do and change lives in really tangible, incredible ways, and so, you know, just keeping that in mind, especially during this season when things can get so hectic,” Helm said.

On Tuesday, they’re continuing Giving Tuesday efforts with Ruby Jean Juicery for a neighborhood cleanup at 31st and Troost at 3 p.m.

Anyone in the community is welcome to volunteer.

Toys for Tots is another non-profit participating in Giving Tuesday by collecting items for the holiday season.

Trucks are waiting in the northland to store and move donations from the community. You can go to their warehouse near 39th and Randolph in Kansas City with your donation.

They ask for toys to be unwrapped and inside their original packaging.