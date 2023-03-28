KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro animal shelter steps up to help more than a dozen puppies left homeless when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi Friday.

The ASPCA’s disaster response team worked to evacuate the 14 animals from a shelter severely damaged by the storm.

The puppies will arrive at Wayside Waifs in Kansas City Tuesday.

Each animal will be evaluated and checked for medical and behavioral issues. The dogs that pass the screenings will eventually be up for adoption at the shelter.

In January, the shelter received dozens of dogs from an overwhelmed shelter in Louisiana.

All of the animals currently available for adoption through Wayside Waifs can be found on the shelter’s website at WaysideWaifs.org.

The shelter is running an adoption special through the end of March. Get $50 off the adoption price of any dog or cat through March 31.

The shelter is also in need of volunteers to foster strays and other homeless animals.

Wayside is a no-kill pet adoption center. The organization serves more than 20,000 pets and their owners every year.