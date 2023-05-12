KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is just around the corner for Kansas City-area families, and that means local pools and splashpads are getting ready to open.

From park splashpads to small community pools to massive water parks, there are dozens of options throughout the metro for families to chose from.

But some local parks and recreation leaders are still searching for lifeguards to staff their pools, which could affect which city pools are open and their hours.

Here’s when local pools and splashpads in Johnson, Wyandotte, Jackson, Platte, Clay and Cass counties are set to open — plus hours, admission costs and more:

Johnson County

Fairway

The Fairway city pool is located at 6136 Mission Road and will be open May 27 through Sept. 4.

From opening day through Aug. 13, the pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, with the exception of Wednesdays when it closes at 7 p.m. From Aug. 14 to Sept. 4, the pool will be open from 4-8 p.m. Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $6 for Fairway residents and $9 for non-residents; kids 2 and under are free.

Find more details here on summer passes and swim lessons.

Leawood

The Leawood Aquatic Center, located at 10601 Lee Blvd., plans to open May 27 for the summer. Daily admission is $6 for Leawood residents and $9 for non-residents.

From opening day to Aug. 14, the pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with swim practices and lessons held in the morning.

From Aug. 15 to Sept. 4, the Leawood Aquatic Center will have reduced hours, open only Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. plus Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pool’s last day will be Labor Day, open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find more information on summer passes and swim lessons here.

Lenexa

Lenexa’s Indian Trails Aquatic Center at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park is currently closed for a $15 million renovation and won’t reopen until summer 2024.

But the city’s other two pools — Ad Astra Pool and Flat Rock Creek Pool — are both set for a May 27 opening.

Ad Astra Pool, located at 8265 Maurer Road, will be open daily through Aug. 13 from noon to 7:30 p.m. Then from Aug. 14 to Sept. 4, it will be open Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Flat Rock Creek Pool, located at 13120 W. 103rd St., will be open daily through Aug. 6 from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Admission at both pools is $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents, and kids 2 and under are free. Find more details on season passes, swim lessons and more here.

Merriam

Merriam has an indoor and outdoor pool at its community center, located at 6040 Slater St.

The city’s outdoor pool will open on Memorial Day, May 29, through Labor Day weekend. Open swim begins at noon. The indoor pool is also open throughout the year.

Admission for residents is $9 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors. Admission for non-residents is $11 for adults and $9 for kids and seniors.

Find details on swim lessons, community center memberships and more.

Mission

The Mission Family Aquatic Center, located at 5930 W. 61st St., is set to open May 27. The center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $7 and kids 2 and under are free.

The splashpad will be open free of charge before the aquatic center opens Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. Then guests can access the splashpad with regular admission during aquatic center hours.

Find more details on summer passes, swim lessons and the city’s year-round indoor pool here.

Olathe

The massive Black Bob Bay, located at 14570 W. 151st St., will open a few days before Olathe’s other city pools.

Black Bob Bay will open May 27, operating daily from 12:30-7 p.m. Admission is $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents, $5 for seniors, and kids 2 and under are free.

The city’s other pools are set to open May 29, and admission at these three pools is $7 residents, $9 for non-residents, $5 for seniors, and kids 2 and under are free.

Frontier Pool, located at 15909 W. 127th St., will be open daily from 12:30-7 p.m.

Mill Creek Pool, located at 320 E. Poplar St., will be open 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12:30-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Oregon Trail Pool, located at 1750 W. Dennis Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12:30-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Olathe Community Center also includes an indoor pool and is located at 1205 E. Kansas City Road.

Find more information on Olathe summer passes, swim lessons, and more here.

The splashpad at Lake Olathe Park is also already open for summer fun through October; its hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Overland Park

Overland Park’s four outdoor pools are opening for the summer on May 28.

Stonegate, Bluejacket and Young’s pools will be open through Aug. 8, while Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center will be open through Labor Day.

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center — 11950 Lowell Ave.

Stonegate Pool — 9701 Antioch Road

Bluejacket Pool — 10101 Bond St.

Young’s Pool — 8421 W. 77th St.

Admission at all four pools is $6 for residents and $7 for non-residents. The city has not released hours for the pools yet.

Marty Pool closed and was decommissioned in 2022. The city will convert the site into a neighborhood park.

The city’s splashpads — located at Roe Park, Sapling Grove Park and Thompson Park — are already open for summer fun.

Find more information on summer passes and swim lessons here.

Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s pool complex, which is located at 7711 Delmar Ave., will open May 27 for the summer.

From opening day through Aug. 6, the pool will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m.

From Aug. 7-13, pool hours from Monday through Friday change to 2-8 p.m.; weekends remain the same. Then again from Aug. 14 to Sept. 3, weekday hours shift to 4:30-8 p.m. while weekends stay the same.

Daily admission is $10. Find more details on summer passes here.

Roeland Park

Roeland Park’s Aquatic Center, located at 4843 Rosewood Drive, plans to open May 27 for the summer.

The aquatic center will have a reduced schedule this summer due to a lifeguard shortage.

From opening day to Aug. 11, it will be closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

When the school year starts, the pool will update its schedule to be open on weekends only.

Daily admission is $6 for residents and $8 for non-residents; kids 2 and under are free. Find more information on summer passes here.

Shawnee

Both of Shawnee’s aquatic centers are set to open May 27 for the summer.

Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center is located at 5800 King Ave. and will be open 12:30-8 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-6 p.m. weekends through Aug. 13.

The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center, located at 13805 Johnson Drive, will be open 12:30-8 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-6 p.m. weekends.

From Aug. 14 through Sept. 4, the Soetaert Aquatic Center will change hours to 5-8 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-6 p.m. weekends.

Admission to either pool is $6 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Kids under 1 are half-price, and weekday admission after 6 p.m. is also half-off.

Shawnee’s splashpads — located at Erfurt Park and Wilder Bluff Park — are already open for the summer. They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find details on summer passes, swim lessons and more here.

Wyandotte County

Bonner Springs

The Bonner Springs Aquatic Park, located at 1200 S. 134th St., will open for the summer on May 27. The pool will be open daily from 12-7 p.m. through Aug. 13 with lap swimming before opening.

Admission is $6 for ages 3 and older, and $3 for kids 2 and under. Find more details on passes, swim lessons and more here.

Kansas City, Kansas

KCK have not announced an opening date for Parkwood Pool, located at 950 Quindaro Blvd., as of mid-May.

The city also has three splashpads — located at Eisenhower Park, Pierson Park and Heathwood Park — but parks leaders have not released any opening information yet.

FOX4 will update this story when more details are announced.

Kansas City

Kansas City’s two water parks will be open for the summer from May 27 through Sept. 4.

The Bay Water Park, located at 7101 Longview Road, will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. After school starts, the aquatic center will be open on weekends only. Admission is $6 for kids under 48 inches tall, $8 for those 48 inches and taller, and $7 for seniors.

The Springs Aquatic Center, located at 9400 N. Congress Ave., will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. After school starts, the aquatic center will be open on weekends only. Admission is $8 for kids under 48 inches tall, $11 for those 48 inches and taller, and $9 for seniors.

Kansas City Parks and Recreation said it will have four outdoor pools opening May 27. They will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. through Aug. 13. Admission is $4.

Brush Creek Community Center Pool — 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Budd Pool — 5600 Budd Park Esplanade St.

Grove Pool — 1500 Benton Blvd.

Line Creek Community Center Pool — 5940 N.E. Waukomis Dr.

Kansas City also plans to open Gorman Pool later this summer, but Parks and Recreation leaders have not set a date yet.

Two indoors pools at the Gregg-Klice and Tony Aguirre community centers are open year-round with various open swim hours.

Kansas City’s nine splashpads — located at Blue Valley Park, Douglas Park, Gillham Park, Harmony Park, Longview Tract, Lykins Square, Parade Park, Spring Valley Park and Sunnyside Park — are already open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jackson County

Blue Springs

Blue Springs’ new aquatics center is still under construction and won’t open until 2024, but the city’s popular splashpad at Burrus Old Mill Park is set to open Memorial Day weekend. It’s open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Grandview

Grandview’s indoor pool at The View Community Center, located at 13500 Byars Road, is open year-round with various hours.

For outdoor fun, the city’s splashpads at The View and at John Anderson Park will be open from Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

The View splashpad will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The John Anderson Park splashpad will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Independence

The city’s Adventure Oasis Water Park, located at 2100 S. Hub Drive, will open for the summer on May 27.

The water park will be open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on holidays.

Admission is $9. Find more information on summer passes, swim lessons and more.

Daily admission and summer passes are available only to Independence residents; proof of residency is required. Non-residents can still book for parties, large groups, swim lessons and exercise classes.

Lee’s Summit

Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit is set to open May 27 for the summer season through Aug. 20.

Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Guests are required to purchase single visit tickets online in advance. Tickets are not sold at Summit Waves. Admission for residents is $9, non-residents are $12, and kids 3 and under are free.

Find more about purchasing single visit tickets, season passes and more here.

The city’s three splashpads at Howard Park, Lea McKeighan Park and Miller J. Fields Park are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Clay County

Gladstone

Gladstone’s outdoor pool, located at 7011 N. Holmes in Central Park, is set to open for the season on May 27.

The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends. Admission is $8, and kids 3 and younger are free. Find more details on summer passes and swim lessons here.

Liberty

The outdoor pool at the Liberty Community Center will open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The center’s two indoor pools are also open year-round with various hours.

Day passes to the community center, which include access to all four pools, are $9.50 for youth, $12.50 for adults, and $10.75 for seniors. Hours have not been released for the outdoor pool yet.

Liberty also has two splashpads located at Ruth Moore Park and City Park that are set to open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

North Kansas City

While there isn’t an outdoor pool in North Kansas City limits, the city’s splashpad at Dagg Park, located at 2000 Iron Street, will be open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The splashpad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Platte County

Riverside

The city has not released an opening date yet for the outdoor pool at the Riverside Community Center, located at 4498 N.W. High Drive.

FOX4 will update this story when more details are released.

Cass County

Belton

Belton’s outdoor water park, located at 520 Maurer, is set to open May 27 for the summer. The facility will be open from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Admission is $3 for kids 2 and under, $7 for residents, $10 for non-residents, and free for active military and first-responders. Belton, Raymore and Peculiar residents are included in the water park’s residency. Find more information on summer passes here.

The city also has an indoor pool at the High Blue that is open year-round with various hours.

Harrisonville

Harrisonville’s outdoor aquatic center, located at 706 Ash St., is set to open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

The outdoor pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. weekends until the school year starts. Find details on summer passes, rentals and more here.

Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill’s city pool, located at 1300 E. Myrtle, is set to open for the season on May 27 and close Aug. 20. It will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. with lap swimming from 11 a.m. to noon.

Admission is $7 for ages 3-54, $3 for ages 55 and older, and free for kids 2 and under. Find more details on season passes, swim lessons and rentals here.

Raymore

T.B. Hanna Station Park’s inclusive splashpad, located at 214 S. Washington St., opens Memorial Day weekend and is accessible for kids of all abilities.