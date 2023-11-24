KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas is just around the corner, which means Santa is making his list and checking it twice.

Thousands of kids are writing their wish lists or perhaps want to visit the jolly old elf himself this holiday season.

While there are plenty of one-time events where Santa stops by, we rounded up Saint Nick’s more long-term visits in the Kansas City area.

Here are several Santa sightings across the metro:

Zona Rosa

Santa is taking over his Winter Wonderland residence at Zona Rosa’s The Grove this holiday season.

He’ll start accepting visitors Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. Families can make a reservation online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Zona Rosa will also have special days for pet photos with Santa and sensory-friendly sessions for time with jolly old Saint Nick.

Photo packages are available for purchase, and personal photos will not be allowed without the purchase of a photo package, Zona Rosa organizers say.

Crown Center

Kris Kringle has already found a spot at Crown Center to greet visitors. After arriving in a horse-drawn carriage, he’s set up at his Gingerbread Station in the Crown Center Showplace (Level 1) for the holiday season.

Santa’s hours from Nov. 23 through Dec. 23 are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Then on Christmas Eve, he’ll be available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. before heading off to make deliveries.

Admission is free, and there will be a photographer to take photos with Santa for a fee or guests can take their own.

Oak Park Mall

Santa has already made his grand arrival at Oak Park Mall, and he’ll be taking Christmas wishes and photos through Christmas Eve.

Santa’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

This year he’ll be hanging out in the Center Court, near Dillard’s North and where the carousel was previously located.

Anyone who visits Santa through Dec. 15 can enter the Dear Santa Giveaway for a chance to go on a $2,000 shopping spree. Oak Park Mall is also offering pet photos with Old Saint Nick on Mondays.

Union Station’s Holiday Reflections

Union Station’s popular walk-through holiday village “Holiday Reflections” is back for its fourth year.

The holiday attraction is set up in Union Station’s Grand Plaza, and organizers plan to make this the “biggest and brightest yet.”

New this year, Holiday Reflections will feature a liquid fireworks indoor water show called “Fountain Forest.” The 4,500-square-foot illuminated fountain puts on a massive show set to holiday songs.

Union Station says Santa Claus visits will also return to Holiday Reflections this year.

Tickets for Holiday Reflections are $7 for weekdays and $10 on weekends. The holiday display will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Luminary Walk

Take a stroll through the Overland Park Arboretum as it’s all lit up for the holidays. There are magical gnome and fairy villages, musical performances and thousands of lights.

Families can also find Santa Claus at the Luminary Walk, and photos with Father Christmas are available from 5-8:30 p.m.

The Luminary Walk is open Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-2, Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 15-16. Admission is $15 per person, and kids 5 and younger are free. Get tickets online.

Town Center Plaza

This Leawood shopping center will host Santa and a helpful photographer through Dec. 23 this holiday season.

Sessions are by appointment only and per family, not per child. Schedule online here. Town Center says photos are printed on site and ready for you to take home after checking out.

Bass Pro Shops

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro is always popular. And with three locations in the Kansas City area — Independence, Olathe and KCK — it’s likely there’s one near you.

Santa will hang out at Bass Pro Shops through Christmas Eve.

Reservations are required in advance. Just pick a location, select your time and then check in when you arrive at your local Bass Pro. Appointments are only available one week out from the current day.