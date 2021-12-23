With culture of giving, Kansas City auction house has record charity donation

America’s Auto Auction Kansas City donated a record $322K to four local charities in 2021. (Photo by Dice Photography; copyright America’s Auto Auction Kansas City)

Despite nearly two years filled with loss, America’s Auto Auction Kansas City has maintained a culture of giving, donating a total of $322,971 to four Northland charities this year.

The company, which is located at 11101 N. Congress Ave., began donating 10% of its profits when it was founded in 2012. It raised $139,000 that first year, and to date has donated about $1.9 million to local organizations that support women and children in need.

America’s Auto Auction Kansas City has been the single largest business supporter for all four of the charities for the last several years with no administrative fees. All the money raised goes to the organizations in full.

The four nonprofits are:

Jackson County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), whose volunteers advocate for abused and neglected children who are under court protection

Feed Northland Kids, which mitigates weekend hunger by providing healthy, kid-friendly foods for school-age children in the Northland.

Camp Quality, a summer camp and year-round support program for children with cancer

Sheffield Place, a treatment and supportive housing program for homeless mothers and their children

“We wanted to help people in Kansas City. That was our No. 1 goal,” Doll said.