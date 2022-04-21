TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to follow safety tips that help protect construction and maintenance workers from dangers they face danger daily basis.

With warmer months moving in during spring and summer, the time is right for road crews to make repairs and work on infrastructure projects that keep drivers moving, but there are a number safety habits KDOT wants drivers to follow:

Follow traffic control

Stay alert for workers and conditions, and stick to posted speed limits in work zones

Expect delays

Change lanes and follow directions on message boards

Allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you

KDOT held National Work Zone Awareness Week in mid-April, highlighting the importance of slowing down while in work zones and reminding drivers that they need to be aware in work zones.

KDOT is also posting a number of Work Zone safety blogs, which feature stories of workers whose lives have been changed after work zone crashes, and other stories about incidents that have happened in work zones due to dangerous and inattentive driving.

You can find more work zone safety resources on this section of the department’s website.