OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Visitors will notice some big upgrades at Young’s Pool in Overland Park this summer.

Last August, the city began renovations at Young’s Pool, updating the pool house and the building entryway. The new facility also includes a joint park shelter, offices, a party room and upgraded restrooms.

The Olympic-size pool offers a 12.5-foot-deep diving well. Pool features also include diving boards, a 31-foot-tall water slide and a 25-meter lap lane.

The facility also offers cooling fountains and a whale slide at the youth pool.

Photos provided by the City of Overland Park

Admission to the pool is $6 for Overland Park residents and $7 for non-residents.

The Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, Young’s Pool and Stonegate Pool will open on Sunday, May 29. The Marty Pool and Bluejacket Pool will not open for the 2022 season.