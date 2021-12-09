Your name next to Patrick Mahomes; this is your final chance to make it happen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, helped Kansas City overhaul and change the perception of a local park.

The foundation paid to transform Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park, at 1900 Swope Parkway, earlier this year. The donation allowed the city to build an all-inclusive play site, including a massive playground.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is also offering personalized Legacy Bricks at the new park. The bricks will show your support for the playground and help to improve the lives of children in Kansas City, according to KC Parks.

🚨 Last chance to have a custom brick placed at the recently opened #15andtheMahomiesPlayground at MLK Park in Kansas City. 🚨



Orders must be received by December 24th. Only 2 size options remain!



To secure your brick 👇https://t.co/WzGc1WZR7N…#Mahomies pic.twitter.com/Tl2f5Yhs02 — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) December 9, 2021

Each brick can be inscribed with your personal message and will be installed in the near future. When the legacy brick program started, there were five styles to chose from. The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation said those choices are now down to two.

The deadline to order your legacy brick is Dec. 24. More information and how you can order a brick can be found on the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation website.