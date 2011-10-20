EEO Reports

According to the Rules of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, all broadcast stations must maintain in their public file and on their web site (if they have one) a Report concerning their compliance with the FCC’s policy on Equal Employment Opportunities.

To view the report, download the Acrobat PDF file linked here:

2019-2020 EEO Public File Report

2018-2019 EEO Public File Report

2017-2018 EEO Public File Report

2016-2017 EEO Public File Report

2015-2016 EEO Public File Report

To view the 2014-2015 revised report, click here.

