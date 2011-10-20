Speaking Engagement Request If you would like a FOX4 employee to speak at your event, please complete the form linked on this page. We only accept submissions that are submitted at least one month prior to your event so we can plan accordingly. FOX4 Personality Requested(required) 2nd Choice Requesting Organization(required) Description of Organization(required) Desired role Expected attendance at event Date of event Day of Week Event Falls On Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Time FOX4 personality is to arrive Time FOX4 personality is to leave Address of event Phone where FOX4 personality can be reached at event Directions to event If a speech is required will you provide one? Yes No Is a meal being served? No Yes and personality will appear before meal Yes and personality will appear after meal Other radio and TV stations involved in event Does the event have political or product affiliations? Yes No How will the event be publicized Your name Your daytime phone number Your email address Submit Δ