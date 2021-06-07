2021 Starlight Theatre Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre is welcoming back Broadway this summer! Fans can enjoy the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series kicked off with Godspell on June 22 followed by The Illusionists (July 20-27), On Your Feet! (September 7-12) and Escape to Margaritaville (September 21-26).

This contest will be split into four entry periods as detailed below. During each entry period, you can enter DAILY for a chance to be one of our lucky winners!

  1. Round one begins at 12:00am CT on June 8, 2021 and ends at 12:00pm CT on June 17, 2021.
    Grand Prize Winner: two (2) season tickets to the 2021 Starlight Broadway Season
    Winner #1: will receive four (4) tickets to Godspell.
  2. Round two begins at 12:00am CT on June 18, 2021 and ends at 12:00pm CT on July 11, 2021.
    Winner #2: will receive four (4) tickets to The Illusionists.
  3. Round three begins at 12:00am CT on July 12, 2021 and ends at 12:00pm CT on August 29, 2021.
    Winner #3: will receive four (4) tickets to On Your Feet!
  4. Round four begins at 12:00am CT on August 30, 2021 and ends at 12:00pm CT on September 12, 2021.
    Winner #4: will receive four (4) tickets to Escape to Margaritaville

