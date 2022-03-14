KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starlight Theatre is welcoming back Broadway this summer! Fans can enjoy the 2022 AdventHealth Broadway Series kicking off with Oklahoma! on May 13, followed by Waitress (May 17-22), Hairspray (June 7-12), Anastasia (August 9-14), and The Prom (September 13-18).

Enter daily for your chance to win our grand prize: two season tickets to the 2022 AdventHealth Broadway Series, plus one paved parking pass. The runner-Up will receive a family four-pack to The Sister Act, plus one paved parking pass. Missed out on the grand prize? No need to worry the show still goes on! Continue to play along all season as we will be giving 5 additional round prizes of 4 tickets to each show plus a paved parking pass! Grand prize entries will be accepted until Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 11:59PM