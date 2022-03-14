Kansas City, Mo. — The 62nd Annual World of Wheels is coming to Kansas City! The heart pumping action of fast cars and loud engines will be roaring into Bartle Hall of the Kansas City Convention Center on March 18-20. America’s top hot rods, customs, trucks & motorcycles won’t be here long!

FOX4 is teaming up with World of Wheels to provide four chances to win a family four pack of tickets to The 62nd Annual World of Wheels! Enter daily for your chance to win! Don’t let America’s premier custom show car series race past you! Entries will be accepted until 3:30PM CST on Thursday, March 17!