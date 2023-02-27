Kansas City, Mo. — World of Wheels is coming back to Kansas City! The heart pumping action of fast cars and loud engines will be roaring into Bartle Hall of the Kansas City Convention Center on March 10-12. America’s top hot rods, customs, trucks & motorcycles won’t be here long!

FOX4 is teaming up with World of Wheels to provide five chances to win a family four pack of tickets to The 63rd Annual World of Wheels car show! Fill out the form below for your chance to win! Don’t let America’s premier custom show car series race past you! Entries will be accepted until March 8, 2023 at 11:59PM CST. Good luck!