Kansas City, Mo — The AdventHealth Championship, a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event on the Korn Ferry Tour, is conducted annually at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri. This four-day, 72-hole competition features 156 players from around the world vying for a total purse of $750,000. As the path to the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour features some of the most talented professional golfers who are ready to compete and win on golf’s biggest stage and YOU could be apart of the action!



Enter for a chance to win tickets to see all the action on the golf course! There will be SIX winners in this sweepstakes: 5 secondary winners and 1 grand prize winner! Secondary winners will receive general admission tickets and a Charlie Hustle t-shirt. One lucky grand prize winner will receive (2) Champions Club tickets (will include f&b, day of choice), (1) parking pass, (2) Charlie Hustle tee & hat, and (2) Champions toast tickets. Grand prize valued at approximately $400 Entries will be accepted until May 15 at 11:59PM CST. Good Luck!

