KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 has teamed up with AdventHealth to welcome back the AdventHealth Golf Championship. This PGA TOUR-sanctioned event on the Korn Ferry Tour, will be held at the Blue Hills Country Club. We are giving 6 winners the chance to be apart of this annual four day tournament! This contest will award 5 daily winners along with a Grand Prize winner. Our Grand Prize winner will receive free admission on day of choice, 2 Champions Club tickets (includes food & beverages), a parking pass, and 2 Charlie Hustle Tees. Daily winners will receive 2 general admission tickets and 2 Charlie Hustle Tees.

Entries will be accepted starting May 1st at 12:00am CST and will close on May 12 at 12:01AM CST. Good luck!