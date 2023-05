KANSAS CITY, Mo- Aerosmith is saying peace out…but the good news is, they are making a stop in KC! FOX4 and Live Nation are partnering up to give 5 lucky contestants the chance to win tickets to the final Aerosmith tour! Each winner will receive 2 tickets to the show on November 16th, at Kansas City’s T-Mobile center.

Entries will be accepted starting May 8th at 12:00am CST and will close on May 12 at 1:00PM CST. Good luck!