KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you know someone who has made a difference? FOX4 has teamed up with Baron BMW to give back to those who have impacted the Kansas City area. Fill out the form below to nominate a changemaker you know.

A monthly winner will be selected to receive a free breakfast and be featured on Great Day KC! Submissions are accepted from Tuesday, January 25th 2022 at 12:00am through Sunday, December 25th 2022 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time.