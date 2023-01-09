KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX is flexing its muscles as it presents the ultimate celebrity social experiment SPECIAL FORCES: World’s Toughest Test, Wednesdays at 8 on FOX 4. Sixteen household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.



To celebrate, we’re giving away a highly coveted lululemon Studio Mirror Pro® with a one year subscription valued at $2,500 PLUS a $897 gift card from MaxLife Weight Loss in Overland Park to get you Special Forces-ready for the New Year!



Check out the SPECIAL FORCES: World’s Toughest Test trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulZZHjvU8To