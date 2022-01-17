Belfonte’s Topping of the Week Contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time to grab those spoons and get creative! Submit a photo or video of your favorite topping to pair with your favorite flavor of Belfonte Ice Cream. Every entry will receive a coupon for 50 cents off!

Each week, one lucky winner will be selected to receive a free 480z container of Belfonte Ice Cream. At the end of 2022, a grand prize winner will be selected to win free Belefonte Ice Cream every week for a whole year! Enter weekly from Monday, January 17, 2022 at 4:00PM CST until Wednesday, December 31, 2022 at 11:59PM CST.

