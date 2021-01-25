Best Seat in the House Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY & WARRENSBURG, Mo – Locally-owned Arwood’s Furniture & Mattress wants you to have the “The Best Seat in the House” for the Big Game on February, 6 and the perfect spot year-round to watch your favorite FOX shows like 9-1-1 and the Masked Dancer.

Arwood’s strives every day to offer the best furniture to their customers for the lowest price and then provide the best service possible before, during, and after the sale. They believe this business model is why they have been successful for the past 25 years.

Enter daily from January 25th at 4:00 AM through February 4th at 4:00 PM CST, and a winner will be chosen at random on the afternoon of Thursday, February 4.