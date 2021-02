KANSAS CITY, Mo – Hy-Vee wanted to bring you the opportunity to share your Home Team Spirit AND take the trip you’ve been wanting to take but couldn’t for the past year.

Submit a video of yourself below cheering on our Hometown Team for the Big Game. If your video is 10 seconds or less it could be featured on On-Air or in a FOX4 promo.

Enter now through February 14th for a chance to win a $5,000 Travel Voucher. You heard that right!

Don’t see the form below? ENTER HERE!