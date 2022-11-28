KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, announce one unforgettable evening of live music atGEHA Field at Arrowhead on Saturday, August 19, 2023.The spectacular show marks the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Missouri!

FOX4 has teamed up with Live Nation to give FIVE lucky the winners the chance to see two icons in one night! For your chance to win, fill out the form below! This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on November 28, 2022 at 12:00AM CST and ending on December 2, 2022 at 1:00PM CST. Good Luck!