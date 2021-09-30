Bob Hamilton Sweepstakes – Win Attic Insulation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & OVERLAND PARK, Ks. – FOX4 has partnered with Bob Hamilton Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Rooter to offer you the chance to win brand new attic insulation!

Bob Hamilton is also providing a Nest Premium Smart Home bundle as part of the prize. The Smart Home bundle includes:

– Nest Hub MAX (10″ VideoScreen + Camera)

– Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell

– Two Google Nest Outdoor IQ Security Cameras

– Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm & CO Detector

– Google Nest Wifi Router + 1 Point (Extender)

The whole prize package is is valued at $6,800!

Enter to win daily from October 1st through October 31st for your chance to win!

This prize is provided and installed by Bob Hamilton. They offer complete plumbing, heating, cooling and indoor air quality services to provide you with the ultimate in total home comfort.