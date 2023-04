KANSAS CITY, Mo – Corteo is coming to KC! FOX4 and Cirque Du Soleil are partnering up to give 2 lucky winners tickets to this fun and festive show! Each winner will receive a 4-pack of tickets for the showings on May 25th or 26th.

Enter below for your chance to see Corteo live in Kansas City! Entries will be accepted beginning on May 1st, 2023 at 12:00AM CST and ending on May 5th, 2023 at 11:59PM! Good luck!