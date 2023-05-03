KANSAS CITY, Mo- Kick up your boots Kansas City! FOX4 and Social House Entertainment are collaborating to give 2 contestants the chance to win tickets to Country Roots Festival 2023 at Legends Field. Each winner will receive 2 VIP Premier Front Stage Tickets along with express entry, commemorative lanyards & access to the VIP lounge! Enter now for the chance to win an opportunity to see many country music sensations!

Entries will be accepted starting May 4th at 12:00am CST and will close on May 10 at 11:59PM CST. Good luck!