KANSAS CITY, Mo.- FOX4 and Social House Entertainment are bringing you another contest! One lucky winner will receive 2 (2) day VIP PASSES to the CREEPSHOW Music Festival on October 27th and 28th!

CreepShow is a 2-day EDM and hip hop music festival by Social House Entertainment.

Entries will be accepted beginning October 9th at 12:00AM and ending October 23rd at 11:59PM.

Good Luck!