KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an event two years in the making, Def Leppard & Motley Crue are coming to Kauffman Stadium! But the fun does not stop there! Also taking the stage will be special guests Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts!



To celebrate on of the biggest night of rock, FOX4 has teamed up with Live Nation to give five lucky winners the chance to win! Each winner will receive a ticket prize pack containing two (2) general admission tickets to the Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Stadium tour on July 19,2022. Fill out the form below for your chance to win!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction