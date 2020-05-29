Father’s Day “Dad Jokes” Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 has partnered with TORO to help celebrate Father’s Day! No matter how bad “dad jokes” are, they always manage to get at least a chuckle out of us. Deep down we may actually think they’re funny, or maybe we just love to see our dad’s smile because they made us laugh.

Now through June 19th at noon, we are accepting your best groan-worthy material. Each entrant will be entered to win a Toro TimeMaster 30” Walk Power Mower, valued at $1,149! Your entry could even be read on air! Remember, these are “Dad Jokes” so keep them family-friendly.

TORO celebrated 100 years in 2014, and continues to strengthen its position as a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions.

If you don’t see the form below: ENTER HERE!