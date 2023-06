KANSAS CITY, Mo.- FOX4 and Price Chopper are teaming up to bring back the Four Gives You More Sweepstakes! We are giving away four $400 Price Chopper gift cards to our 6am newscast viewers!

Tune into FOX4 weekday mornings from 6-7am and listen for the word of the day! Entries will begin starting June 29th at 6:00am CST. Good Luck!