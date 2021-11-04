Four Gives You More at 5PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo — We here at FOX4 wanted to give viewers DOUBLE the chance to win $400 this November with the Four Gives You More Sweepstakes!

We are giving away $400 American Express gift cards to three of our Evening News viewers! Watch FOX4 weekday evenings from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 4 through Nov. 26 and listen for the word of the day. Each week one winner will receive a phone call telling them they are the lucky winner!

Once you hear it, enter the correct word below. You have until 11:59 p.m. that same day to enter the day’s word, then it’s on to the next word and your next chance. There are 17 rounds in the contest, one word a day, one entry per round. The more days you enter, the more likely your chances of winning.

