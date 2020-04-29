Four Gives You More Sweepstakes with Security Bank of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Security Bank of Kansas City and FOX4 understand many people in our community could use a little help these days, so we are bringing back the Four Gives You More Sweepstakes!

We are giving away $400 to four of our Morning Show viewers throughout the month of May! Each week, starting April 30th through May 29th, one person will receive a phone call telling them they are $400 richer!

Watch FOX4 weekday mornings from 6-7 a.m. to find out the word of the day!



Once you hear/see it, enter the correct word of the day below. You have until 11:59 p.m. that same day to enter the day’s word, then it’s onto the next word and your next chance. There are 23 rounds in the contest. One word a day, one entry per-round. The more days you enter, the more likely your chances of winning.

If you don’t see the form below: ENTER HERE!